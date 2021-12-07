Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has GBX 430 ($5.70) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.10) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Crest Nicholson to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 450 ($5.97) to GBX 410 ($5.44) in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.10) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.91) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 406.67 ($5.39).

LON CRST opened at GBX 344.40 ($4.57) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 361.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 707.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £884.84 million and a P/E ratio of 15.13. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 276.20 ($3.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 469 ($6.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.70.

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

