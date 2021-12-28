Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,980,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $226.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $189.60 and a one year high of $241.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.82.

