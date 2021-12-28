Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.53, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.66.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

