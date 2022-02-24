Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

CEQP stock opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 3.23. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $33.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.41%.

Several research firms have commented on CEQP. Capital One Financial upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,379,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,640,000 after purchasing an additional 185,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,862,000 after acquiring an additional 279,909 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 107,077 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 67,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

Recommended Stories