CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP): Price Down $-2.5 (-1.65)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.78 (-1.18)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CRSP
Currently, CRSP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.78 (-1.18%) from the hour prior. CRSP has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on CRSP; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
CRSP ranks 311th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.
CRSP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the moment, CRSP’s price is down $-2.5 (-1.65%) from the day prior. CRSP has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.
Investors and traders in CRSP may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day: Nasdaq surges to record, FAA stalls Boeing 777X, airline stocks nosedive, AMC & GameStop jump Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.
CRSP: Daily RSI Analysis
For CRSP News Traders
