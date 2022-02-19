CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($7.01) Per Share

Body

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Bienkowski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($7.01) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($6.39). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($7.02) EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.53.

CRSP opened at $58.29 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $169.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

