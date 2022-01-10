Criteo SA (CRTO): Price Now Near $35.8; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CRTO

Currently, CRTO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.18 (0.51%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

CRTO ranks 25th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

CRTO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CRTO’s price is up $0.19 (0.53%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row CRTO has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on CRTO; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Criteo SA’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CRTO: Daily RSI Analysis For CRTO, its RSI is now at 30.7692.

CRTO and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

