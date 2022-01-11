Critical Analysis: Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) versus Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) and Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bird Global and Arcimoto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bird Global N/A N/A N/A Arcimoto -727.70% -44.88% -40.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.1% of Bird Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Arcimoto shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Arcimoto shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bird Global and Arcimoto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bird Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arcimoto $2.18 million 125.32 -$18.12 million ($0.86) -8.45

Bird Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arcimoto.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bird Global and Arcimoto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bird Global 0 1 0 0 2.00 Arcimoto 0 1 3 0 2.75

Bird Global currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.52%. Arcimoto has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 154.47%. Given Arcimoto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arcimoto is more favorable than Bird Global.

Summary

Arcimoto beats Bird Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bird Global

Bird Global, Inc., a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security. The Deliverator is for last-mile delivery and general fleet utility. The Cameo is for film, sports and influencers; and the Arcimoto Roadster is an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine. The company was founded by Mark D. Frohnmayer on November 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, OR.