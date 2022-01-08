Critical Analysis: Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) versus Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW)

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) and Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and Broad Street Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kennedy-Wilson 107.98% 45.77% 8.86% Broad Street Realty -37.61% -20.31% -4.28%

Volatility and Risk

Kennedy-Wilson has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broad Street Realty has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.7% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and Broad Street Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kennedy-Wilson $450.90 million 7.48 $110.10 million $3.17 7.64 Broad Street Realty $19.66 million 4.25 -$8.15 million N/A N/A

Kennedy-Wilson has higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kennedy-Wilson and Broad Street Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kennedy-Wilson 0 0 2 0 3.00 Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kennedy-Wilson currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.22%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than Broad Street Realty.

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson beats Broad Street Realty on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet. The Co-Investment Portfolio segment consists of co-investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate related assets, including loans secured by real estate, through the commingled funds and joint ventures that it manages; as well as the fees that it earns on its fee bearing capital. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About Broad Street Realty

Broad Street Realty, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Denver, Colorado markets. The firm also operates as a commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients. The company was founded by Thomas M. Yockey and Michael Z. Jacoby in 1985 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.