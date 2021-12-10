Critical Comparison: thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) and Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) and Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares thyssenkrupp and Experian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio thyssenkrupp $40.67 billion 0.16 -$137.49 million ($0.23) -46.48 Experian $5.37 billion 8.29 $803.00 million N/A N/A

Experian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than thyssenkrupp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of thyssenkrupp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Experian shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares thyssenkrupp and Experian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets thyssenkrupp -0.34% -0.54% -0.15% Experian N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for thyssenkrupp and Experian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score thyssenkrupp 2 1 3 0 2.17 Experian 1 1 5 0 2.57

Volatility and Risk

thyssenkrupp has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Experian has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Experian beats thyssenkrupp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines. The Elevator Technology segment constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges; and installation. The Industrial Solutions segment is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction, as well as naval shipbuilding. The Materials Services segment distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. The Steel Europe segment involves in the flat carbon steel activities such as materials solutions and finished parts. The Corporate segment refers to the head office; and the performance of processes in accounting, information technology, real estate and human resources, as well as special units for the m

Experian Company Profile

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services. The Credit Services provides information to organizations to help manage the risks associated with extending credit and preventing fraud. The Decision Analytics unlocks the value of its vast store of credit and marketing information, as well as other data sources, by applying expert consulting, analytical tools and software to convert data into valuable business decisions. The Marketing Services helps many of the organizations target and engage to customers through sophisticated marketing strategies that generate significant return on investment. The Consumer Services provides credit monitoring services to millions of consumers via the internet. The company was founded by John Wilfred Peace in 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.