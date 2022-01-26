Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.69.

CROMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CROMF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.68. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.24.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

