Cronos Group Inc (CRON): Price Now Near $5.83; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

Currently, CRON (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.69%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that CRON has seen 2 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on CRON; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CRON ranks 93rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

CRON’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CRON’s price is up $0.2 (3.52%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that CRON has seen 2 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows CRON’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CRON: Daily RSI Analysis CRON’s RSI now stands at 64.0625.

CRON and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

News traders keeping an eye on CRON may find value in this recent story:

While Canadian Weed Producers Wilt, American Operators Like Green Thumb Thrive

The licensed cannabis industry in the U.S. has annualized sales of $25 billion, and that number is expected to grow rapidly as more states legalize recreational pot.

