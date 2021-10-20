Cronos Group Inc (CRON): Price Up $0.02 (0.34)% Over Past Day, Up $0.12 (2.01)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CRON

At the moment, CRON (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.12 (2.01%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CRON ranks 197th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

CRON’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CRON’s price is up $0.02 (0.34%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that CRON has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on CRON; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows CRON’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CRON: Daily RSI Analysis CRON’s RSI now stands at 79.6472.

CRON and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

