Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.89.

CRON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Cronos Group by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. 12.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.64. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $15.83.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

