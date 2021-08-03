CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD): Price Up $4.91 (1.93)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.94 (-0.36)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CRWD

At the moment, CRWD (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.94 (-0.36%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on CRWD; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CRWD ranks 5th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

CRWD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CRWD’s price is up $4.91 (1.93%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row CRWD has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CRWD: Daily RSI Analysis For CRWD, its RSI is now at 44.7742.

CRWD and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

