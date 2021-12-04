CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $330.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Mizuho from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.96.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $197.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.86. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.41 and a beta of 1.34. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $157.59 and a 12 month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total transaction of $900,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,441 shares of company stock valued at $42,824,526. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 78.3% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $67,846,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after acquiring an additional 294,036 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 33.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,017,000 after acquiring an additional 40,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

