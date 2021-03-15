Crown Holdings Inc (CCK): Price Down $-0.45 (-0.47)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.03 (-0.03)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CCK

At the moment, CCK (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.03%) from the hour prior. CCK has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

CCK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CCK’s price is down $-0.45 (-0.47%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row CCK has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Crown Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market