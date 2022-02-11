Css LLC Il Lowers Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Css LLC Il trimmed its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 99.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,000,000 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Zillow Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.01 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.66.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.36.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

