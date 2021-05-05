Csx Corp (CSX): Price Now Near $101.56; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CSX

At the moment, CSX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.01%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as CSX has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CSX ranks 81st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Transportation stocks.

CSX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CSX’s price is down $-0.14 (-0.14%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Csx Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

