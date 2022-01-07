CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $69.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CTO Realty Growth Inc. is a real estate company, which owns income properties. CTO Realty Growth Inc., formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., is based in DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CTO. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11. CTO Realty Growth has a 12-month low of $41.12 and a 12-month high of $63.94. The firm has a market cap of $371.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.82.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 175.01% and a return on equity of 30.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher W. Haga acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $98,676.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $202,748 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 2.7% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 186,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 4.0% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 137,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 41.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 123,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 35,952 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CTO Realty Growth (CTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com