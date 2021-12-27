Cts Corp (CTS): Price Down $-0.04 (-0.1)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.04 (-0.1)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CTS

Currently, CTS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.1%) from the hour prior. CTS has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, CTS ranks 104th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CTS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CTS’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.1%) from the day prior. CTS has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on CTS; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Cts Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CTS: Daily RSI Analysis For CTS, its RSI is now at 95.3642.

CTS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

