CubeSmart (CUBE): Price Now Near $50.05; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CUBE

Currently, CUBE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.44 (-0.87%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Trading stocks, CUBE ranks 179th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CUBE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CUBE’s price is down $-0.26 (-0.52%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows CUBE’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CUBE: Daily RSI Analysis CUBE’s RSI now stands at 18.

CUBE and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

