CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Short Interest Up 24.3% in November

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the November 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 102,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.56.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.62. The company had a trading volume of 64,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $56.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.37.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 123.64%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

