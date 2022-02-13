Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 202,496 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 140,622.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 202,640 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,496 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $14,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 11.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 10.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 190,075 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,693 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 227.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 289,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $19,024,000 after buying an additional 200,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Barclays lifted their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

eBay stock opened at $58.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average of $69.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $309,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,306 shares of company stock valued at $833,999 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).