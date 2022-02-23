Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 29,179 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Body

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,179 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 73,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,056,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 137,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

