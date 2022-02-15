Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,326 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 17.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter worth $209,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCI stock opened at $62.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.81. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $76,884.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $729,399.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,471 shares of company stock worth $1,062,453 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

