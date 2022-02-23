Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Body

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,202 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.14% of Granite Construction worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,988,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,176,000 after buying an additional 69,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,083,000 after buying an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 47,725.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 997,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,437,000 after purchasing an additional 995,067 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the second quarter valued at $40,734,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GVA opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.98. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.34 and a 12 month high of $44.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GVA shares. Sidoti started coverage on Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

