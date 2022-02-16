Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $6.89 Million Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 103.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,969 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Qorvo by 12.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 181.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 8.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Qorvo by 13.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QRVO. Bank of America dropped their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.48.

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $135.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.68 and its 200 day moving average is $162.31. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).