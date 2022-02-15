Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $8.32 Million Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,226 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,766 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $8,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 83,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 110,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 270,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after buying an additional 20,840 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,211,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,788,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 5.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.27. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $38.25.

SM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

