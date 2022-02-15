Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 110,678 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 19,349.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 110,678 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 368,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,611,000 after acquiring an additional 29,731 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6,960.0% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.7% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 51,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 68.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSX opened at $90.52 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

