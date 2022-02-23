Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 133,610 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Body

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) by 19,087.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,610 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCW. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,730,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,306,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,558,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $24.49.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $262,051.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $36,539.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $566,491.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCW. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. FIG Partners raised shares of Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW).