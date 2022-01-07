Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.40). Cue Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.76). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%.

CUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 39.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 990.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 432.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

CUE stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $345.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com