Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

ETF Daily News Team

Equities research analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.40). Cue Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.76). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%.

CUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 39.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 990.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 432.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

CUE stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $345.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?