Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (CFR): Price Now Near $113.25; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CFR

Currently, CFR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.71 (0.63%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as CFR has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Banking stocks, CFR ranks 32nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CFR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CFR’s price is up $0.89 (0.79%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on CFR; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows CFR’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CFR: Daily RSI Analysis CFR’s RSI now stands at 36.0324.

CFR and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

