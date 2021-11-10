Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (CFR): Price Now Near $135.95; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CFR

Currently, CFR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.31 (0.23%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CFR ranks 45th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

CFR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CFR’s price is up $0.38 (0.28%) from the day prior. CFR has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows CFR’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CFR: Daily RSI Analysis CFR’s RSI now stands at 100.

CFR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

