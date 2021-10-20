Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (CFR): Price Up $2.14 (1.7)% Over Past Day, Up $1.15 (0.91)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CFR

Currently, CFR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.15 (0.91%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that CFR has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

CFR ranks 14th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

CFR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CFR’s price is up $2.14 (1.7%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as CFR has now gone up 5 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CFR: Daily RSI Analysis CFR’s RSI now stands at 100.

CFR and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

