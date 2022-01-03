Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 500.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,800 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,568,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,307,000 after acquiring an additional 802,826 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,694,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,797,000 after acquiring an additional 466,000 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 579.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 500,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,772,000 after acquiring an additional 426,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,921,000.

Shares of KRE stock opened at $70.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.80. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $50.80 and a one year high of $75.76.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).