Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Stock Position Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 15.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 452,364 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 59,680 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $53,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $140.32 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.23 and a 1 year high of $143.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.15 and its 200-day moving average is $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CFR shares. Maxim Group raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.71.

In related news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $1,007,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $10,601,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,656 shares of company stock worth $16,543,214. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

