Cullinan Oncology’s (CGEM) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cullinan Oncology’s FY2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cullinan Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ CGEM opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. Cullinan Oncology has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

