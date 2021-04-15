Cummins Inc (CMI): Price Now Near $262.04; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CMI

At the moment, CMI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.22 (0.08%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that CMI has seen 2 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CMI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CMI’s price is up $0.79 (0.3%) from the day prior. CMI has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Cummins Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For CMI News Traders

Investors and traders in CMI may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Cummins (CMI) Sees Hammer Chart Pattern: Time to Buy?

Cummins (CMI) has been struggling lately, but the selling pressure may be coming to an end soon

