Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Short Interest Up 21.9% in November

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 821,500 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the November 15th total of 673,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 938,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,383,000 after buying an additional 423,478 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,897,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,746,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $207,472,000 after purchasing an additional 233,690 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,163,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,712,000 after purchasing an additional 143,141 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CW. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company.

Curtiss-Wright stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,846. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.50. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $136.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?