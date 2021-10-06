Curtiss Wright Corp (CW): Price Down $-1.26 (-0.97)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.84 (-0.65)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CW

At the moment, CW (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.84 (-0.65%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row CW has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

CW ranks 70th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Machinery stocks.

CW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CW’s price is down $-1.26 (-0.97%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows CW’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CW: Daily RSI Analysis For CW, its RSI is now at 62.8319.

CW and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

