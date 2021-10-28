Curtiss Wright Corp (CW): Price Up $0.07 (0.05)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.08 (-0.06)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CW

Currently, CW (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.06%) from the hour prior. CW has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Machinery stocks, CW ranks 55th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CW’s price is up $0.07 (0.05%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows CW’s price action over the past 90 days.

For CW, its RSI is now at 1.8336.

CW and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For CW News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on CW may find value in this recent story:

Earnings Preview: Curtiss-Wright (CW) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline

Curtiss-Wright (CW) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

