Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS): Price Now Near $7.33; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CTOS

At the moment, CTOS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.83%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as CTOS has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

CTOS ranks 248th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

CTOS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CTOS’s price is up $0.06 (0.83%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Custom Truck One Source Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CTOS: Daily RSI Analysis CTOS’s RSI now stands at 53.125.

CTOS and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

