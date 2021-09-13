Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS): Price Now Near $9.21; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CTOS

At the moment, CTOS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.08 (0.88%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row CTOS has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

CTOS ranks 111th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

CTOS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CTOS’s price is up $0.22 (2.44%) from the day prior. CTOS has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows CTOS’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CTOS: Daily RSI Analysis For CTOS, its RSI is now at 61.7647.

CTOS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market