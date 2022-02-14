CVI Holdings LLC Takes Position in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,735,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,735,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,104,000. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,087,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,560,000.

CIIGU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,248. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22. CIIG Capital Partners II Inc has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $10.71.

