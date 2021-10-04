Cvr Energy Inc (CVI): Price Now Near $17.15; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CVI

Currently, CVI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.49%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks, CVI ranks 75th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CVI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CVI’s price is up $0.34 (2.02%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as CVI has now gone up 8 of the past 10 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Cvr Energy Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CVI: Daily RSI Analysis For CVI, its RSI is now at 100.

CVI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

