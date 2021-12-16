Cvr Partners Lp (UAN): Price Up $2.1 (2.71)% Over Past Day, Up $1.97 (2.53)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for UAN

UAN (Get Ratings)’s 79.65 Cvr Partners Lp in the hour prior was especially unusual given the typical amount recorded over the past 30 hour. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 200 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

UAN ranks 8th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Chemicals stocks.

UAN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, UAN’s price is up $2.1 (2.71%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 and 50 day moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows UAN’s price action over the past 90 days.

< UAN: Daily RSI Analysis For UAN, its RSI is now at 79.8923.

UAN and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

