CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,420 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in CVRx were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CVRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVRX opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 20.03 and a current ratio of 20.42. CVRx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.09.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVRx, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

