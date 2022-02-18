CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 86.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 38,396 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 46.7% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $102.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.13. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

