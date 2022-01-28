CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 178 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 594.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 138,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,346,000 after buying an additional 118,740 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,615,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,712,000 after buying an additional 52,006 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $191.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.14 and its 200 day moving average is $221.98. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.60 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).